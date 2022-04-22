President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani people will live as victorious people from now on

+ ↺ − 16 px

From now on, the people of Azerbaijan will live as victorious people, President Ilham Aliyev said as he addressed the Fifth Congress of World Azerbaijanis in the city of Shusha on Friday, News.Az reports.

“This is a great happiness for all of us, for those living in Azerbaijan, for Azerbaijani citizens, for Azerbaijanis living abroad,” the head of state said.

“Our heroic sons who carried out this historic mission have rendered unparalleled services to history, to the people and to the Motherland. The youth who grew up in the years of independence, the youth who grew up in the spirit of patriotism have presented us with this historic feat, this historic news to the people of Azerbaijan,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az