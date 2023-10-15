President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani people won such a Victory that will be with us forever

“The people of Azerbaijan won such a Victory that it has become known to all, and this Victory will be with us forever,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he made a speech after raising the national flag of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

“This Victory will forever be in our history. The generations that will follow us will forever and rightfully be proud of this Victory,” said the Azerbaijani leader.

News.Az