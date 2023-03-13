President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s development allowed us to rely on our own resources

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan’s development allowed us to rely on our own resources. Country is economically independent, and that was one of the main targets of our government,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with heads of Germany’s leading companies in Berlin, News.az reports.

“We are actually close to the conclusion of implementation of our projects, which are financed by international financial institutions,” the head of state noted.

News.Az