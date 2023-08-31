President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s friendly relations with Kyrgyzstan reach level of strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Over the past 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, the friendly ties between the two countries, which stem from the will of our brotherly peoples, have strengthened, our cooperation of mutual interest has constantly developed and reached the level of strategic partnership,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he sent a letter of congratulations to President Sadyr Japarov on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kyrgyz Republic - the Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of Kyrgyz Republic – the Independence Day, and extend my best wishes.

During my state visit to brotherly Kyrgyzstan last year, I was pleased to witness that the large-scale reforms and construction works carried out under your leadership serve for comprehensive progress and prosperity of your country,” the Azerbaijani President said in his message.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavors, and the fraternal Kyrgyz Republic everlasting peace and prosperity,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az