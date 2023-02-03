President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s green energy potential also is available

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The potential of Azerbaijan’s green energy also is available. It has been already confirmed. Only offshore wind potential is 157 gigawatts, onshore wind and solar 27, up to 10 gigawatts of potential of wind and solar we have in the territories, which we liberated something more than two years ago as a result of the Patriotic War,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial meeting held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“And also we have discovered the big potential in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and now we are in the process of negotiations to evaluate the opportunity to build a 500 megawatt solar power station. And I think there'll be even more capacity,” the head of state mentioned.

News.Az