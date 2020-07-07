President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is based on int’l law

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s position on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is based on both historical justice and international law, said President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state made the remarks on Monday during the inauguration of a modular hospital of the Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for the treatment of coronavirus patients in Baku.

He stressed that Azerbaijan will not change its fair position on the conflict.

“There is no change in our position, nor can there be any. That is because our position is the position of justice. Our position is based on both historical justice and international law. No change in our position is possible. The conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of our country,” the president added.

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan expects the OSCE Minsk Group that negotiates the conflict to give “more serious and specific statements” with regards to the conflict and to respond to Armenia’s provocative actions.

“We are showing patience and trying to be constructive. However, today, in fact, the negotiation process is not going on. Video conferences between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers have no significance. This simply shows that the Minsk Group is allegedly active… We will not carry out negotiations for the sake of imitation. We want to hold substantial talks,” he said.

News.Az