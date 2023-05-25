President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan`s shipbuilding capabilities have been made available to neighbors in Caspian Sea

“Today Azerbaijan`s shipbuilding capabilities have also been made available to our neighbors in the Caspian Sea,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“Negotiations and extensive work are underway to place the orders of our neighbors in the Caspian Sea at the shipbuilding plant in Baku,” the head of state added.

News.Az