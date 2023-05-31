President Ilham Aliyev: Baku Energy Week is one of leading international events in energy area

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The Baku energy week is, I think, one of the leading international events in the energy area,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

“To prove my words, it's only enough to mention who is sending the messages to our events - President of United States Biden and Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Sunak. So, this really is an indicator of a global importance of our event.

Using this opportunity, I'd like to express my gratitude to President of the United States, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, to their representatives at this event for kind messages and inspiring words,” the head of state noted.

“For almost 30 years, we have successfully cooperated in the energy area. And now, not only in energy area, we are diversifying our cooperation. The US and the UK governments have always been very supportive to all the initiatives of Azerbaijan to develop its resources of the Caspian sea,” the Azerbaijani President added.

