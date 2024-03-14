President Ilham Aliyev: Baku Forum transformed into one of the leading international conferences on a global scale

“Global Baku Forum already transformed many years ago into one of the leading international conferences on a global scale,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku.

“I think that Global Baku Forum now is in line with such leading international fora like the Davos World Economic Forum and the Munich Security Conference,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az