President Ilham Aliyev: Both Lithuania and Azerbaijan pay great attention to development of renewable energy

“Today, we also exchanged views on the development of renewable energy in Lithuania and Azerbaijan. We are confirmed that we are going in parallel in this direction as well,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a statement to the press with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

"Great attention is being paid to this field both in Lithuania and Azerbaijan, and I think that bilateral cooperation in this field will be possible in the near future," the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.

News.Az