President Ilham Aliyev chairs Cabinet of Ministers meeting

On October 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev chaired a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of the nine months of 2017 and future tasks.

The head of state made an opening speech at the event.
 
Other speakers at the meeting included Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov, chairman of Azeravtoyol OJSC Saleh Mammadov, Director General of Baku Transport Agency Vusal Karimli.
 
The head of state made a closing speech at the meeting.

News.Az


