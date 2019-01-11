President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting of Cabinet of Ministers

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has chaired the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development of 2018 and objectives for the future, AZERTAC reports.

The head of state made an opening speech at the event.

Speakers at the meeting included Azerbaijan’s Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov, Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, and Chairman of the State Customs Committee Safar Mehdiyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then made a closing speech.

News.Az