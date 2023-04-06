Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev completes his state visit to Tajikistan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his state visit to the Republic of Tajikistan, News.Az reports. 

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Dushanbe International Airport.

President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.

