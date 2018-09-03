President Ilham Aliyev completes his visit to Kyrgyzstan
- 03 Sep 2018 11:57
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 133364
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-completes-his-visit-to-kyrgyzstan Copied
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.
At the Issyk-Kul international airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata, President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev and governor of Issyk-Kul region Akylbek Osmonaliyev.
News.az