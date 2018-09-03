President Ilham Aliyev completes his visit to Kyrgyzstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his visit to the Kyrgyz Republic.

At the Issyk-Kul international airport in the city of Cholpon-Ata, President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaliy Abylgaziyev and governor of Issyk-Kul region Akylbek Osmonaliyev.

