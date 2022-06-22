President Ilham Aliyev completes state visit to Uzbekistan
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has ended his state visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan, News.Az reports.
At the Urgench International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries, President Ilham Aliyev was seen off by President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.