President Ilham Aliyev confers honorary title on 20 January martyr

President Ilham Aliyev confers honorary title on 20 January martyr

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on conferring the honorary title "Martyr of 20 January" on Aghayev Shovkat Hasanovich, who lost his life in the 20 January tragedy in 1990, APA reported.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population is due to address issues arising from the order.

