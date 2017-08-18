President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Afghan counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has congratulated President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on the occasion of the national holiday of his country.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan – Independence Day,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter, APA reports.



“I believe that traditional friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan will continue developing and expanding in the best interests of our nations,” the president said. “On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health and success in your activities, and the friendly people of Afghanistan peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

