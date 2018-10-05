Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Arkady Dvorkovich

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Arkady Dvorkovich

The Azerbaijani president wished Dvorkovich success in this responsible office

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Arkady Dvorkovich on his election as President of the World Chess Federation.

“I congratulate you on the occasion of your election as President of the World Chess Federation. I wish you success in this responsible office for the development of chess traditions all over the world,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.  

