President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani children

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has addressed a congratulatory message to the participants of the 5th National Children's Forum, News.Az reports.

The message reads as follows:

“My warm greetings to you, the participants of the 5th National Children's Forum, as well as all the children of our country. I congratulate each of you on the occasion of the World Children's Day and wish you all good health and happiness.

Children are the future of society. The formation of our children as individuals loyal to our national values and high moral standards is of exceptional importance for the progress of our country. The consistent social policy pursued by the Government of Azerbaijan to protect the rights of the child also serves this purpose. Many of the issues voiced at your last Forum are fully reflected in the “2020-2030: Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Children”, which aims to ensure the comprehensive protection of the rights of our children.

You are lucky to be living in our country as it has entered the new century and the new millennium as an independent state. You should be proud to be witnessing the glorious and dignified history of our victorious people.

By securing the Victory in the Patriotic War, the Azerbaijani Army has restored not only historical justice, but also the rights and freedoms of more than a million refugees and IDPs, which had been violated for more than 30 years, thus avenging our innocent children who fell victim to enemy provocations.

Today, Azerbaijan is on the path of rapid development. The fact that our country is getting stronger and stronger every year is also a guarantee of your happy and prosperous future. The current generation will entrust mighty Azerbaijan to you. That is why you must always work hard and represent the Motherland with a deeper realization of your responsibilities. I believe that you, as a spiritually rich generation, will grow up in the spirit of Azerbaijanism and spare no effort for the future development and success of our Republic.

Dear children!

Your participation in this Forum, which brings together all Azerbaijani children, is a manifestation of the great confidence shown in you. I do hope that the discussions you will hold within the Forum will mark the beginning of a new stage in the implementation of our country’s children policy.”

News.Az