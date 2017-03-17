President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on Novruz holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the country’s people on the occasion of Novruz holiday.

“Dear fellow countrymen, I extend to all of you my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of Novruz holiday and best wishes for your good health and happiness,” President Aliyev said in his message of congratulations.

“Being an expression of deep respect for the unshakable unity of nature and mankind, Novruz holiday reflects the rich morals of our ancestors. This holiday is celebrated throughout our country as a truely nationwide holiday,” noted the president.

“I send my congratulations to Azerbaijani soldiers who stand steadfast in defense of our lands. Commemorating eternal memory of our heroic sons who gave their lives defending the territorial integrity of the Motherland, I’m asking Allah to have mercy on them and give patience to their families,” said Ilham Aliyev.

“The fact that our compatriots abroad also celebrate Novruz holiday, which symbolizes the solidarity of world Azerbaijanis, strengthens their attachment to our Motherland. I wish that this holiday brings abundance and joy to every home. Congratulations to our people on the Novruz holiday,” added the president.

News.Az

News.Az