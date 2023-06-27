President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the Eid al-Adha, News.az reports.

"Dear compatriots!

I heartily congratulate you on the occasion of Eid al-Adha and convey my sincerest wishes to all of you.

Eid al-Adha, one of the most significant ceremonies of the Islamic religion, reflects kindness, unity, equality, and the intention of a person to be ready for all kinds of sacrifices for the sake of noble deeds.

The people of Azerbaijan are always loyal to their national-spiritual and religious values and, together with the Muslims of the whole world, are enthusiastically celebrating Eid al-Adha as a symbol of brotherhood, humanism and solidarity. During the Hajj pilgrimage these days and everywhere in our country, prayers are being offered for the progress of our state, the well-being and peace of our people. Charity work is being done and the bright memory of our martyrs is remembered with reverence.

My dear brothers and sisters!

I do hope that your prayers and wishes come true on these blessed holidays and that the Almighty will not spare his mercy on our people. Once again, I convey my sincere congratulations to each of you and all our compatriots living outside the borders of our country. I wish your families happiness, abundance and blessings on your tables.

Happy Eid al-Adha!" the congratulatory letter reads.

