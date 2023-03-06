President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani women on March 8

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the women of Azerbaijan on the occasion of March 8 – International Women's Day, News.Az reports.

“I sincerely congratulate you on International Women's Day and wish you all good health, happiness and success in your future endeavors. Our nation has viewed women as the embodiment of nobility in all periods of its centuries-old history and always shown deep respect for them. Azerbaijani women have always coped with their duties in the fateful and decisive moments of our past. They have made immeasurable contributions to the preservation of our national and moral values, thus contributing to the treasure of human culture,” the head of state said in his congratulatory message.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijani women won the right to be elected before the women of a number of advanced countries of the world, and have proved that they are forward-thinking, innovative and progressive by pioneering various fields of art and science in the Muslim East.

“They have worked hard to build our country, especially the education, health and culture sectors, on the basis of advanced foundations, and have made important achievements,” he said.

“Honoring the names of their enlightened predecessors who left a mark in the history of literary-social and cultural-scientific thought, and faithfully advancing along the path traversed by them, adhering to the principle of the succession of generations, the women of Azerbaijan have imparted special dynamism and harmony to the development of our society with their full socio-cultural activities.

Our self-sacrificing mothers, like hundreds of years ago, are raising children who cherish their motherland just as dearly as their mother, whose hearts are full of love for their native land, who are loyal to our traditions and who have pure convictions. The unforgettable bravery of our youth, who gave our people the joy of a bright victory in the Patriotic War we waged for the cause of justice, is a clear manifestation of this,” the head of state said.

“I believe that highly moral Azerbaijani women will continue to enrich our society with supreme values in the years to come and write new, bright pages in the annals of our independence,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az