President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani youth

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev extended congratulations to Azerbaijani youth on the occasion of February 2 - the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, News.Az reports.

"I sincerely congratulate you on February 2 - the Day of Azerbaijani Youth, and wish all of you good health, high spirits and success in your future endeavors.

Since 1997, the tradition of celebrating the first day of the youth forum, which gave our young people a broad and open platform for discussion, as Youth Day in our country on the initiative of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev is further evidence of the fact that youth policy is one of the main directions of the social policy of our state and focused development of human capital. The work we have carried out has accelerated the emergence of favorable conditions for securing the interests and harmonious development of young people, played an important part in their cohesion and enhanced their social and political activities," the head of state said in his congratulatory message.

As a result of the attention and care, a generation has grown up in Azerbaijan that is loyal to the national ideology and is capable of integrating with young leaders of the world, President Aliyev noted. "Today, our young people are closely involved in all areas of our life, sparing no effort and skill for the cause of increasing the economic potential, military power and political influence of our country, strengthening the civil society based on national and moral values and universal ideals, and taking important steps towards preservation and promotion of our rich cultural heritage."

"The youth policy being implemented in Azerbaijan has created a comprehensive opportunity for the realization of the intellectual and innovative potential of the new generation. At the same time, it has forged a profound sense of patriotism. Due to the strong love of the Motherland in their hearts, the young people of Azerbaijan heroically bore the brunt of the battles and showed the world the determination of our nation to win, thus writing a chronicle of Victory in the 44-day Patriotic War.

I am sure that the young people of Azerbaijan will make worthy contributions to the future development of our country at this time in our history and delight us with new achievements," the president added.

News.Az