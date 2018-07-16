President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Croatian and French counterparts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to French President Emmanuel Macron after France won the FIFA 2020 World Cup in Russia.

“On behalf of the Azerbaijan people and on my own, I sincerely congratulate you and the people of France on the grandiose victory of France’s national team at the 21st FIFA World Cup,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“I congratulate all the members of the French national team for winning this high title for the second time in its history and gave boundless joy to the fans, I wish them new successes,” the Azerbaijani president said.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has also sent a congratulatory letter to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

“I congratulate you and the friendly people of Croatia on the Croatian national team’s successful performance at the 21st World Cup and wining the silver medal in this prestigious tournament,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“I sincerely congratulate the Croatian football players, who achieve the greatest success in their history by demonstrating great skill, determination and will in all the games of the World Cup, and wish them new successes,” said the Azerbaijani president.

