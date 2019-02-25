President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my cordial congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national day of the State of Kuwait,” read the letter.

“I believe that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kuwait will continue developing and expanding in the atmosphere of friendship and cooperation to the benefit of our nations.”

“On this joyous day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Kuwait everlasting peace and prosperity,” the letter said.

News.Az

