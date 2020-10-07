President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Kuwait

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to Emir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

“It is on the occasion of your accession to the throne as the Emir of the State of Kuwait that I offer my most cordial congratulations,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“I believe we will make joint efforts to develop and expand the ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state noted.

“Once again, I extend my congratulations to you and wish you success in your responsible endeavor for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Kuwait,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az