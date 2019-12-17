President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Emir of Qatar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

“It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country that on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my cordial congratulations to you and your people,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“I believe that Azerbaijan-Qatar relations will always develop and broaden in line with the interests of our peoples.”

“On this prominent day, I wish strong health and happiness to you and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Qatar,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az

