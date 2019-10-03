President Ilham Aliyev congratulates German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and the people of your country on the occasion of the Unity Day of the Federal Republic of Germany," Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

"Azerbaijan-Germany relationship covers a broad spectrum of areas. Constructive political dialogue, effective economic cooperation and humanitarian exchange between our countries are important factors characterizing our relations."

"I believe that our bilateral and multilateral cooperation will continue to develop, bringing every benefit to our countries and people," reads the letter.

"On this remarkable day, I extend my best regards to you, and wish the friendly people of Germany everlasting peace and prosperity."

