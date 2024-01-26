President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Governor-General of Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David John Hurley on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Commonwealth of Australia,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I believe that the relationship between Azerbaijan and Australia will continue to flourish in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation, serving the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Australia peace and prosperity,” the head of state added.

News.Az