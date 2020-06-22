President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Grand Duke of Luxembourg

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Duke of Luxembourg His Royal Highness Henri.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate you and the friendly people of Luxemburg on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“On this remarkable day, I wish strong health and happiness to you, and everlasting prosperity to your country,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az