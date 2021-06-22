President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Guterres on his re-election as UN Secretary-General

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres.

“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your reelection as the Secretary-General of the United Nations,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

The president pointed out that cooperation with the United Nations bears special significance for the Republic of Azerbaijan. “As both the member of the UN and the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan supports the organization’s performance in addressing global challenges and its active position on matters of international concern and will continue to contribute to that cause,” he said.

“I am confident that your upcoming tenure will further cement the UN’s role as a crucial vehicle for maintaining peace and security worldwide and bolstering international cooperation,” the head of state noted.

“I once again offer my best wishes and sincere congratulations and wish you strong health, happiness and success in your responsible endeavors,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az