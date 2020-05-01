President Ilham Aliyev congratulates his Poland counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of Poland Republic Andrzej Duda on the occasion of the National Holiday of Poland Republic - the Constitution Day.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

It is on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Poland – Constitution Day that on my behalf and behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my best wishes and cordial congratulations to you and your people.

The present level of the friendly relations between our countries and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation is gratifying. I believe our ties of strategic partnership will deepen further for the sake of the prosperity of our peoples.

I seize this pleasant opportunity to wish strong health and success to you, and the everlasting prosperity to the friendly people of Poland."

