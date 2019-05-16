President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Norway Harald V

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to King of Norway Harald V.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am delighted to congratulate you and all the people of your country on the occasion of the Constitution Day of the Kingdom of Norway,” Ilham Aliyev said in his letter.

“On this joyful day, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Norway lasting peace and prosperity.”

News.Az

