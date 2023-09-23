President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Saudi Arabia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“I feel privileged to convey my sincerest and best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – the Proclamation of the Kingdom.

We attach a special importance to the relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia based on mutual trust and support, and built on strong foundations such as shared historical and cultural roots, brotherhood and the Islamic solidarity. High level mutual visits, our beneficial collaboration on bilateral and multilateral basis covering various areas, ever expanding political, economic and cultural ties are seen as main factors that characterize multifaceted relations between our brotherly countries. You have delivered great services to develop and strengthen the partnership between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, and we highly value it,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“The current level of our political ties and our active dialogue create good opportunities to further expand our interaction in all fields, and particularly, in energy and investment areas, including the territories liberated from the occupation. I value the project which is being implemented by Saudi Arabia’s leading ACWA Power to build the Wind Power Plant in Azerbaijan as an outstanding example of our collaboration,” the head of state said.

“We are grateful to Saudi Arabia for its constant support to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

I am confident that traditional friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, and our beneficial cooperation both bilaterally and in the framework of international organizations will continue to strengthen and deepen by our joint efforts in line with the interests of our brotherly peoples.

On this pleasant day, I wish you sound health, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az