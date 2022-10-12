President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

"I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Spain," the head of state said in his congratulatory message.

"On this day of celebration, I wish you strong health, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Spain," President Aliyev added.

News.Az