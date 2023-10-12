President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Spain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated King Felipe VI of Spain on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and through you all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Spain,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of Spain everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az