President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Thailand

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham congratulated King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua on the occasion of his country’s national holiday.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and, through you, all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Thailand, and extend my best wishes,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“On this festive day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of the Kingdom of Thailand everlasting peace and prosperity,” the head of state added.

News.Az