President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mahir Mammadov on election as World Chess Federation VP

The president wished Mammadov success in his future activities.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Mahir Mammadov on his election as Vice-President of the World Chess Federation.

“I congratulate you on the occasion of your election as Vice-President of the World Chess Federation. The election of our fellow countryman to such a responsible post clearly reflects recognition of the development of chess in Azerbaijan and the accomplishments of our chess players at the international level,” the head of state said in his congratulatory message.

News.Az