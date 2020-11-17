President Ilham Aliyev congratulates newly-elected Moldovan president

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the newly-elected President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu.

The letter reads:

"I wish to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Republic of Moldova.

I believe that through our joint efforts the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Moldova will continue to develop and expand in line with the interests of our peoples.

I wish you strong health, happiness, and success in your future endeavors for the sake of the prosperity of the friendly people of Moldova."

