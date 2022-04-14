President Ilham Aliyev congratulates newly-elected Pakistani PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Shehbaz Shariv on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan, News.Az reports.

The current level of Azerbaijan-Pakistan relations, based on strong ties of friendship and brotherhood, and strategic partnership, is gratifying, said President Aliyev. “I am convinced that the cooperation between our countries on a bilateral and multilateral formats will continue to develop and expand to the benefit of our peoples.”

“I wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible activities for the prosperity of the brotherly Islamic Republic of Pakistan,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

