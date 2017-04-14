President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the country’s Orthodox Christian community on the occasion of Easter.

“Dear fellow compatriots, I heartily congratulate you and the entire Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the sacred holiday of Easter and convey to each one of you my heartfelt wishes for good health and happiness,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message, APA reports.

The president noted that throughout history, Azerbaijan has been a common homeland for every one of its residents regardless of language, religion and ethnic origin.

“The Easter holiday solemnly marked in Azerbaijan every year is a symbol of peace, solidarity and feelings of benevolence and charity. On this auspicious day I once again wish you a wonderful festive mood, and your families joy and prosperity,” said the Azerbaijani president.

News.Az

News.Az