President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Christmas, News.Az reports.

In his congratulatory message, President Aliyev noted that representatives of different peoples and religions have for centuries lived in Azerbaijan in conditions of peace, good neighborliness, mutual trust and understanding. He stressed that the preservation of historical traditions of tolerance and the promotion of public relations on the basis of multicultural values are the key directions of state policy in Azerbaijan

“Christmas is celebrated in our country every year as a symbol of innovation, peace, compassion and mercy among people. I once again extend my sincere congratulations to all of you on this sacred holiday and wish happiness to your families,” the head of state added.

News.Az