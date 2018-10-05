President Ilham Aliyev congratulates president-elect of Maldives

+ ↺ − 16 px

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your future endeavors”

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on his victory in the presidential election in the Republic of Maldives, AZERTAC reports.

“I congratulate you on your election as President of the Republic of Maldives. I hope that with our joint efforts relations between our countries will continue to develop in the spirit of friendship and cooperation,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness and success in your future endeavors,” said the head of state.

News.Az

News.Az