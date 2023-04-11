President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President-elect of Montenegro

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Jakov Milatovic on the occasion of his election as President of Montenegro, News.Az reports.

“I cordially congratulate you on your election as the President of Montenegro,” the Azerbaijani leader said in his congratulatory message.

“Relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro have good traditions. I believe that we will make joint efforts to further strengthen our interstate relations and expand our cooperation for the interests of our peoples,” President Aliyev noted.

“I extend my best regards to you, and wish you robust health, happiness and success in your future responsible activities for the sake of welfare of the friendly people of Montenegro,” the head of state added.

News.Az