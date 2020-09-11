President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of the International Association of Children`s Funds Albert Likhanov
The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the International Association of Children`s Funds Albert Likhanov on the occasion of his 85th jubilee.
