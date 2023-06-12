President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Putin on occasion of Russia Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his country’s national holiday - Russia Day, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of myself and people of Azerbaijan, I wholeheartedly congratulate You and through You, all people of Russia on the national holiday – Russia Day,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“Azerbaijan and Russia are bound by centuries-long traditions of friendship, good-neighborly relations and mutual support between our peoples. Our interstate ties, close and reliable partnership relations spanning new spheres day by day are successfully developing today on this solid foundation,” the head of state said.

“I would like to note with great pleasure the Declaration on Allied Interaction, which reflects the spirit and character of Azerbaijan-Russia relations and defines the ways of multifaceted allied interaction for the coming years.

I am sure that thanks to our joint efforts, we will actively contribute to the further strengthening of our ties, the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, economic, humanitarian and other areas for the sake of the prosperity of our peoples and countries,” the Azerbaijani president noted.

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, on this remarkable day, I wish you good health and success, and the friendly people of Russia happiness and prosperity,” he added.

News.Az