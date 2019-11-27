President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Romanian counterpart on his re-election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on the occasion of his re-election.

“I wish to cordially congratulate you upon the re-election as the President of Romania,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter. “I believe that we will continue our joint efforts aimed at further strengthening and broadening of the Azerbaijan-Romania friendship and cooperation and of the ties of strategic partnership between our countries.”

“I seize this pleasant opportunity to extend, on my personal behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the National holiday of your country – the Independence Day.”

I wish strong health and success in every endeavor to you and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Romania,” the Azerbaijani president said.

