President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Oman

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said.

“I wish to cordially congratulate you on the occasion of your proclamation as the new Sultan of Oman,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

“The Republic of Azerbaijan and the Sultanate of Oman are bound with traditional ties of friendship. I believe that our relations, based on a solid foundation, will continue to successfully develop further.”

“I wish you strong health and happiness, and success in your supreme state activity for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Oman,” President Aliyev noted.

News.Az

News.Az