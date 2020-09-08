President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tajik counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my sincerest congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan," President Aliyev said.

"On this remarkable day, I wish you the best of health, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Tajikistan everlasting peace and prosperity," Ilham Aliyev said.

News.Az

