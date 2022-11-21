President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Tokayev on victory in Kazakhstan’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the occasion of his convincing victory in the snap presidential election, News.Az reports.

“The results of the election are a clear manifestation of your people`s great trust and confidence in you, and a high appreciation for your activities on the path of comprehensive development of brotherly Kazakhstan,” President Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

The head of state noted that the common spiritual values, religious and cultural roots, and solid friendship are among main factors conditioning the Azerbaijan-Kazakshtan interstate relations. “Today, the development of our multifaceted relations and cooperation in a spirit of mutual respect and confidence, as well as their enrichment by a new content is gratifying,” the Azerbaijani leader said.

“I am confident that we will successfully continue our joint efforts aimed at further expanding the traditional ties of friendship between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as well as deepening our cooperation of mutual interest and strategic partnership,” President Aliyev said.

“I wish you the best of health, happiness, and new accomplishments in your responsible activity for the prosperity of the brotherly people of Kazakhstan,” he added.

